2023 KTM RC Cup racing championship kicks off in India

The first-ever season of the KTM RC Cup racing championship kicked off in India earlier this month. The racing series is part of the KTM Pro-XP’s efforts to offer KTM owners the chance to experience professional racing. The first selection rounds were held in Mumbai and Vadodara earlier recently with the next round scheduled to be held in Delhi at the end of January.

KTM India says that registrations for the racing championship have been overwhelming with over 1,000 racers expected to participate. The selection rounds are being held across seven cities in the country and the shortlisted participants will then head to the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai for the qualifiers and finale, to be held under the aegis of FMSCI.

Speaking on commencing selections for the KTM RC Cup, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The KTM RC Cup reaffirms KTM’s motorsport credentials in the country. Racing is core to the DNA of KTM. In the last 70 years of racing, KTM has won 334+ world championship titles across all racing formats like Dakar, MotoGP, Motocross (MX), Supercross (SX), Enduro. Keeping our promise of turning amateur riders into pro-bikers, we have created this platform for KTM Owners. The KTM RC Cup is something that goes across the country, hunts for the best racers, provides them the right training, and rewards the best. Having flagged off the Mumbai leg with enthusiastic participation, we look forward to getting all KTM India fans ready to race!"

The selected participants will be competing in qualifiers and finale at MMRT

The Mumbai selection round saw 130 participants competing on the KTM RC 390 GP race bike. Racers including Kayan Zubin Patel, Rajesh Swami, Mihri Sakpal, Roshan Gawad, Rushabh Gala, Jatin Porabia, Neeraj Ballurgi, Devilal Punjaram Lunja, Divy Parmar and Dhiraj Baikar qualified from Mumbai.

The top three winners of the KTM RC Cup will win a visit to the KTM headquarters in Austria as well as train with the race director. They also get chance to interact with KTM Factory Racing athletes, watch a MotoGP race live at the Red Bull ring and visit the prestigious KTM Motohall.

The KTM RC Cup is being directed by former MotoGP racer Jeremy McWilliams, who has had podium finishes in the 500 cc class and a win in the 250cc class. The race is being supported by Emmanuel Jebaraj, seven-time National INMRC Champion and founder of Gusto Racing in India.

