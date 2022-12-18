2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S revealed globally: Will it come to India?

KTM has globally unveiled the 2023 iteration of the 1290 Super Adventure S, it is the road-biased adventure tourer that is on sale in foreign markets. The 2023 iteration will be available in the global market from January 2023. It is highly unlikely that KTM will launch the 1290 Super Adventure S in the Indian market. This is because the manufacturer has been absent from the middle-weight segment since they discontinued the 790 Duke. Having said that, KTM showcased the 1290 Super Duke R and 890 Adventure R at India Bike Week 2022.

For 2023, KTM has launched two new colours, there is Orange with black and Orange with grey. There are no changes to the styling of the 1290 Super Adventure S. It continues to come with a split LED headlamp that does look similar to the 390 Adventure that is sold in the Indian market. However, the headlamp is much larger. There are split seats, dual-barrel exhaust on the side, full fairing, alloy wheels and a tall windscreen.

The engine puts out 158 bhp and 138 Nm. It is a V-Twin LC8 engine.

The instrument cluster is a 7-inch TFT screen that is running a new navigation software. It is called Turn-by-Turn+ and works in conjunction with KTMConnect App that the rider can download. The TFT screen can be controlled via switchgear mounted on the handlebar. There are different ride modes, advanced WP Semi-Active suspension, ABS settings and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Mechanically, the 1290 Super Adventure S stays the same. So, it continues to come with a V-Twin LC8 that produces 158 bhp of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The owner can get a bi-directional quickshifter and WP Suspension as optional extras. Then there are other PowerParts that KTM offers for the 1290 Super Adventure S.

The seat height of the motorcycle can be 849 mm or 869 mm, depending on what seat the rider opts for. The switches are illuminated and the Mitas Terra Force-R tyres are specialized for the 1290 Super Adventure S.

