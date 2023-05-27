In pics: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure with spoked rims and adjustable suspension
KTM has added adjustable suspension and spoked rims to the 390 Adventure. The motorcycle also now comes with a new Rally Orange paint scheme.
KTM India has launched the 2023 390 Adventure in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹3.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
People were waiting for the spoked wheels and the adjustable suspension setup for a long time.
It comes with WP Apex suspension setup that is adjustable for compression, rebound and preload. Damping at the front USD forks is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability.
In terms of features, the 390 Adventure continues to come with Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes (street & offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED Headlamps.
There is also a 46 mm throttle body and a slipper clutch and a 5-inch colour TFT display that can be controlled via switchgear on the handlebar.
KTM has introduced a new colour scheme that is called Rally Orange.
There are no changes to the engine. It continues to be a 373 cc, liquid-cooled unit.
The engine puts out 42.9 bhp and a torque of 37 Nm.
First Published Date: 27 May 2023, 13:24 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India 390 Adventure
