HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Ktm 390 Adventure With Spoked Rims And Adjustable Suspension

In pics: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure with spoked rims and adjustable suspension

KTM has added adjustable suspension and spoked rims to the 390 Adventure. The motorcycle also now comes with a new Rally Orange paint scheme. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2023, 13:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/8
KTM India has launched the 2023 390 Adventure in the Indian market. It is priced at 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
KTM India has launched the 2023 390 Adventure in the Indian market. It is priced at 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/8
People were waiting for the spoked wheels and the adjustable suspension setup for a long time. 
People were waiting for the spoked wheels and the adjustable suspension setup for a long time. 
3/8
It comes with WP Apex suspension setup that is adjustable for compression, rebound and preload. Damping at the front USD forks is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability.
It comes with WP Apex suspension setup that is adjustable for compression, rebound and preload. Damping at the front USD forks is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Adventure
₹3.37 - 3.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 390 Adventure X (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Adventure X
₹2.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Roadster 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Roadster 650
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Sr400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Sr400
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha 2021 R3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2021 R3
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto 400nk (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 400nk
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
4/8
In terms of features, the 390 Adventure continues to come with Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes (street & offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED Headlamps. 
In terms of features, the 390 Adventure continues to come with Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes (street & offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED Headlamps. 
5/8
There is also a 46 mm throttle body and a slipper clutch and a 5-inch colour TFT display that can be controlled via switchgear on the handlebar.
There is also a 46 mm throttle body and a slipper clutch and a 5-inch colour TFT display that can be controlled via switchgear on the handlebar.
6/8
KTM has introduced a new colour scheme that is called Rally Orange.
KTM has introduced a new colour scheme that is called Rally Orange.
7/8
There are no changes to the engine. It continues to be a 373 cc, liquid-cooled unit.
There are no changes to the engine. It continues to be a 373 cc, liquid-cooled unit.
8/8
The engine puts out 42.9 bhp and a torque of 37 Nm.
The engine puts out 42.9 bhp and a torque of 37 Nm.
First Published Date: 27 May 2023, 13:24 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India 390 Adventure
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city