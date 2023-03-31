2023 Honda SP125 launched at 85,131, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 125

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 SP125 in the Indian market. It will be offered in two variants - Drum which is priced at ₹85,131 and the Disc variant costs ₹89,131. Both prices are ex-showroom. Honda SP125 will be sold in five colour options. There is Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and a new Mat Marvel Blue Metallic.