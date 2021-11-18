2022 Yamaha TMax breaks cover loaded with new tech, revised suspension

Yamaha has rolled out the updated TMax scooter for the international markets. The new scooter has been introduced as the 2022 model and comes fitted with a range of new tech and features. In addition, the two-wheeler also gets updated aesthetics that make it even more appealing than before.

In terms of exteriors, the scooter now gets a more aggressive outer styling with supersport-inspired design revisions. With the new model year update, the scooter comes with remastered headlights with a pointy beak style design at the snout. The headlamp assembly is capped with a larger windscreen and the scooter also gets a central air intake that is placed up front.

One of the key updates on Yamaha's new flagship scooter is a new full-colour 7-inch TFT screen that has been offered with a combination of analog as well as monochrome. Needless to say, the company is also offering smartphone connectivity along with navigation maps on the scooter and it also additionally gets the system to show the weather forecasts.

At the heart of the new flagship scooter remains the same 560cc parallel-twin motor. This engine has been rated to develop 47bhp of maximum power and 55.7Nm of peak torque.

The company has also updated the wheels on the scooter as well as the suspension kit. The TMax now comes suspended on the revised 41mm USD fork and single rear shock which as per the company have been re-engineered for a better front-end feel and damping at the rear, respectively. The braking is taken care of by the same dual 262mm front discs and a 282mm rear disc with ABS, as before.

The scooter is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.