2022 Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition breaks cover: Things to know

Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition scooter has been introduced in the market of China. The latest edition model comes out as a tweaked version of the standard Cygnus GT 125 scooter. It has received some major updates to the aesthetic which make it more appealing visually.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition revealed with alluring gold treatment)

On the outside, there is a sharper and more aggressive-looking body design with a revamped LED headlamp setup. While the twin LED DRLs have been positioned on the lower side of the front fairing, the indicators are mounted at its head. The seat features a slightly stepped design and then there are blacked-out alloy wheels with disc brakes and a dual-tone body theme. A 3D emblem of the model name has been added to the side body panel in a sporty layout with ‘GT’ done in contrast colour.

At the heart of the scooter sits a 125cc air-cooled motor which has been rated to deliver 8 hp of power and 9.7Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a CVT gearbox. At this output, this engine is slightly underpowered in comparison to the 125cc scooters that are sold by Yamaha in the Indian market.

(Also Read: New Yamaha Neo's electric scooter showcased to Indian dealers)

As far as the features list is concerned, it gets a full LCD instrument cluster, LED lights, and a remote ignition key. The scooter is currently sold in the Chinese market but is unlikely to be announced in the Indian market anytime soon. However, Yamaha Motor India is likely to bring some special editions of the Fascino and the Ray ZR to the country as both scooters are popular among younger consumers.

First Published Date: