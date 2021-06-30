2022 Kawasaki Z125 Pro goes on sale in the US market

The new 2022 Kawasaki Z125 Pro has gone on sale in the US market. The Z125 is the entry-level motorcycle in Kawasaki's Z lineup. It has been priced at USD 3,299 which converts to ₹2.45 lakh, as per the current exchange rates. It is unlikely to launch in the Indian market anytime soon.

Some of the key exterior highlights of the new Kawasaki Z125 Pro include its golden coloured forks, analogue tachometer, LCD instrument cluster, smart regulator, underbelly pan, underbelly exhaust, tank extensions with graphics, LED taillight, and a single-piece seat with grab handle strap.

In terms of mechanicals, the mini naked motorcycle sources power from a 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that delivers 9.62Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. Its transmission is a four-speed manual gearbox unit. At this output, the Kawasaki Z125 comes out to be one of the easiest bikes for first-time motorcycle riders to learn the ropes on.

Kawasaki's entry-level Z series mini bike comes suspended on telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. For braking duties, it uses a single 200mm petal disc at the front and a single 184mm petal disc at the rear.

Its colour options include Pearl Shining Yellow, Metallic Flat Spark Black and Pearl Robotic White/Candy Plasma Blue colours.

Though not directly, it is a rival to the popular Honda Grom (monkey bike) as both share similar dimensions, output figures, and appeal to the same set of buyers.