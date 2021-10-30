2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 goes on sale in India at 11.55 lakh

India Kawasaki Motors has announced the launch of the new 2022 Versys 1000 at a price tag of ₹11.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Kawasaki Versys 1000 is the range-topping model in the company's adventure touring line-up which also comprises smaller Versys 650 and the Versys-X 300.

The new adventure touring motorcycle has been introduced in new Candy Lime Green paint option and the company has already initiated the bookings for the bike, while the deliveries are set to begin next month.

(Also Read: India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R breaks cover: New colours introduced)

There are no mechanical changes on the bike and it continues to comply with the BS 6 emission norms. At the heart of the bike sits a 1,043cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 118 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Some of the key highlights of the litre-class adventure tourer include its twin LED headlamps, semi-digital instrument cluster, radially mounted front brake callipers, assist and slipper clutch, conveniently placed power socket and rider friendly ergonomics.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS spotted in India)

Its key electronic rider aids on the new motorcycle include Kawasaki Cornering Management Functions, cruise control, Traction Control System (TCS), and ABS.

The Japanese premium bike maker has also rolled out the sports tourer with its K-Care package. This package brings an extended warranty to the motorcycle.