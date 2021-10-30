2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 goes on sale in India at 11.55 lakh

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kawasaki Versys 1000 is the range-topping model in the company's adventure touring line-up.
Kawasaki has also rolled out the K-Care package on the new Versys 1000.
India Kawasaki Motors has announced the launch of the new 2022 Versys 1000 at a price tag of ₹11.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Kawasaki Versys 1000 is the range-topping model in the company's adventure touring line-up which also comprises smaller Versys 650 and the Versys-X 300.
The new adventure touring motorcycle has been introduced in new Candy Lime Green paint option and the company has already initiated the bookings for the bike, while the deliveries are set to begin next month.
There are no mechanical changes on the bike and it continues to comply with the BS 6 emission norms. At the heart of the bike sits a 1,043cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 118 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.
Some of the key highlights of the litre-class adventure tourer include its twin LED headlamps, semi-digital instrument cluster, radially mounted front brake callipers, assist and slipper clutch, conveniently placed power socket and rider friendly ergonomics.