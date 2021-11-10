2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 launched at 12.99 lakh

Ducati on Wednesday announced the launch of the all-new Hypermotard 950 range in India at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Hypermotard 950 RVE and the pricing extends to ₹16.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the higher-spec Hypermotard 950 SP trim.

The company claims that the exterior design of its new Hypermotard 950 RVE and SP is ‘inspired by the look of motards’.

The outer look of the new Hypermotard continues to revolve around the twin under-seat exhaust and the reduced superstructures that contribute to its completely naked look.

At the heart of the new Hypermotard sits a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine. The powertrain is now overhauled which has resulted in more power (4hp+) and lighter engine weight (1.5 kg). The full power output now stands 114 hp at 9,000 rpm which is backed with 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The company claims that on the Hypermotard 950, 80% of torque is already available at 3,000 rpm, with no less than 88% available between 5,000 to 9,000 rpm.

The key electronics on the new Hypermotard 950 include its new ultra-modern Bosch 6-axis inertial platform along with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO (with Slide by Brake function) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, which make up the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO.

“After witnessing the ongoing success of the all-new Hypermotard 950 in the global market, we’re extremely excited to bring the Hypermotard 950 range in India in two unique flavors: the Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP. The Hypermotard 950 is the fun-bike par excellence of the Ducati range and is designed to guarantee a high level of thrill and control while riding. The Hypermotard is a very distinctive Ducati experience and it’s exciting to know that that a bike like the Hypermotard SP is now available for the true motard enthusiasts in India," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India.

The bike rolls on aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes. These wheels come shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/55/55 ZR17 at the rear.