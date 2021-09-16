This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2021 TVS Raider launched in India. What makes this Bajaj Pulsar rival special?
On the outside, the Raider gets fairly sporty exteriors which are on an aggressive side. At the front sits an LED headlamp with unique-looking LED DRLs placed inside the assembly. While the headlamp is LED, indicators are traditional halogen units.
The fuel tank on the new Raider sports a fairly muscular appearance with a black stripe running in the middle, contributing to its sporty appearance. Furthermore, there are split seats and LED tail lamps at the back, to woo its target audience. One of the key highlights of the bike includes its reverse-lit digital display which is new for its segment. It is capable of displaying all the necessary information in a clear and readable format.
At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 124 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that delivers 11.32 PS and around 11.2 Nm of torque. The transmission includes a 5-speed unit. It is also the first motorcycle in the segment to come with Riding Modes - Eco and Power.