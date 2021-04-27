2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 breaks cover: Key highlights to note

The all-new Suzuki GSX-S1000 has been officially revealed recently. The litre-class naked roadster has come up in a heavily revised avatar for 2021. Apart from the changes to exterior design and styling, there are also mechanical updates to make the GSX-S1000 faster and more aggressive than ever.

On the outside, the motorcycle features a new look courtesy of its modern robotic design. At the front, there is a completely new front LED headlight that comes vertically placed. It also benefits from aerodynamic winglets which apart from adding downforce, also lend it a brawny appeal. There are razor-sharp body panels and body-coloured wheels that set it apart from its predecessor. It is going to be present in three colour options - Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Matte Mechanical Gray,and Glass Sparkle Black.

On the features front, the bike gets a larger (19-litre) fuel tank, multifunction switchgear, a digital instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, a compact exhaust canister, and split-style seats.

The engine, as found on its predecessor comes based on the iconic GSX-R1000 K5. For 2021, it has received new updates in order to meet the latest emission norms. It continues to feature the same 999 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor that manages to churn out a greater 150 bhp of maximum power at 11,000 rpm against the 145 bhp on the older model. The engine comes mated to the same six-speed transmission.

The electronic features on the motorcycle include Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) that governs features such as Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, five-mode Suzuki Traction Control System, ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle System, Low RPM Assist, bidirectional Quick Shift System, and Suzuki Easy Start System. The 2021 model also sports a new Suzuki Clutch Assist System feature.