2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 breaks cover

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 has been officially revealed by the Swedish motorcycle making brand. The bike will now sit as the new entry-level Husqvarna in the 125 cc range. As seen in the case of the bigger Husqvarna bikes, the new Svartpilen 125 comes based on the corresponding KTM model, which in this case is the 125 Duke.

The new Svartpilen 125 will also be produced at Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant. The bike will then be exported to the markets overseas including Europe. Also, considering the rising popularity of Husqvarna products in India, the new Svartpilen 125 is also likely to be launch in the country sometime in the future.

It shares the exterior design with the bigger Svartpilen 250 which retails in the Indian market. It features a high-raised handlebar, knobby tyres and side-mounted exhaust. While the bigger model comes with alloys, this time around the Svartpilen is offered with spoke wheels. The suspension duties on the bike are performed by 43 mm WP Apex forks up front, and a preload-adjustable WP Apex shock at the rear, both with 142 mm travel.

Being based on the 125 Duke, the smaller Svartpilen sources power from the same 125 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission and delivers 14.3 bhp of power at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.

As far as pricing in the Indian market is concerned, expect the bike to be placed somewhere in the range of ₹1.25-1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) considering that the Husqvarna bikes are placed lower than KTM models in the country.