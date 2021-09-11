2021 Honda CBR150R breaks over, to rival Yamaha R15

Honda has launched the new yearly updated CBR150R in the Malaysian market. The bike has been priced at RM 12,499 which is equivalent to ₹2.21 lakh, as per the current exchange rates. The new motorcycle has been given an updated exterior styling along with a revision to the features list.

It has been made available in two colour shades - Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic, and Candy Scintillate Red.

The MY21 Honda CBR150R gets a slightly tweaked exterior design that is reminiscent of CBR250RR's design. There is a very sharp-looking quad-LED setup at the front end that appears to be very distinctive and aggressive. It now also sports a slightly longer front visor that has been aimed to improve aerodynamics at high speeds. There is a fully digital LCD screen that (apart from the regular data) also displays a gear position indicator as well as fuel consumption readouts.

It continues to feature the golden dipped front USDs that give it a very premium look, while at the rear it gets a monoshock to take care of suspension duties at the back

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 149cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of producing 16.09 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox that features a slip and assist clutch. The braking is taken care of by single discs at either end, paired with ABS and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).

As far as its India launch is concerned, there is no official confirmation if it will arrive here anytime soon.