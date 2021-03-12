2021 Benelli TRK 502X goes on sale in Europe. India launch by late March

Benelli has launched the off-road spec 2021 TRK 502X Euro-5 bike in the European market. The bike has been priced at €6,240 which translates to ₹5.41 lakh.

The bike will also be launched in the Indian market by the end of March'21. Speaking to HT Auto, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said during a telephonic interaction that Benelli will be launching the new 2021 TRK 502X in India in the first quarter of the current calendar year. "It (TRK 502X) will be launched in the first quarter this year", Jhabakh said. It will join the existing TRK 502 ADV which currently retails at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹4.80 lakh.

For 2021, the bike brings forward new updates in the form of a new digital instrument cluster and an updated powertrain. It retains its key elements such as the knuckle guards, muscular fuel tank, steel trellis frame, a twin-pod headlight setup, a tall windscreen, a semi-fairing design, split-style seats, wire-spoke wheels, and a tall-set exhaust.

Moreover, the equipment and cyclepart list also remain unchanged. It features the same 320 mm twin, petal-type rotors up front and a 260 mm single, petal-type disc at the rear. It is suspended on 50 mm upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock.

There is a newly updated 499cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder motor which is now Euro 5/BS 6-compliant. This engine delivers 46.8bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The transmission option remains the same six-speed unit.

When launched, expect it to be priced around ₹5.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.