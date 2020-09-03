2020 Hero Maestro Edge BS 6 breaks cover, bookings commence

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday revealed the 2020 Maestro Edge 110 BS 6. The updated scooter has also been listed online at the company website along with all the engine and feature details. Albeit, pricing is yet to be announced. The company has also started accepting bookings on the new scooter.

The Maestro Edge has been updated with a new and funky looking exterior paint scheme along with new graphics which refreshes it whole appearance. On the other hand, the overall design remains more or less the same.

The scooter will be offered in six colour options which include Midnight Blue, Seal Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, and Techno Blue.

The most significant update on the scooter is the inclusion of a BS 6-compliant, 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which now gets fuel-injection. This engine churns out 8 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 8.75 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT unit.

As per the company, overall acceleration and fuel efficiency figures have gone up on the updated Maestro Edge due to the XSens technology and the inclusion of the new fuel-injection feature.

Some of the key features of the updated scooter include a side-stand indicator, USB port with storage light, an external fuel filler cap as well as a combination lock. The Maestro Edge also gets a semi digital instrumentation console, an always-on halogen headlamp and integrated braking system is also part of its standard kit.

In terms of hardware, the BS 6-compliant Maestro Edge continues with the same telescopic front suspension and a rear spring loaded hydraulic damper.

As for the pricing, it will cost slightly higher than the BS 4-spec model which was earlier priced at 49,904 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will rival the likes of other scooters such as Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter.