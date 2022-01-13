Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > This new-gen electric autonomous delivery vehicle comes with external airbag
The cute-looking autonomous EV comes with a sleeker design as compared to its predecessor R2 and features round headlights.

This new-gen electric autonomous delivery vehicle comes with external airbag

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 11:20 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The third-gen Nuro electric autonomous delivery vehicle boasts 765 liters of storage space. This is good enough to hold approximately 24 bags of groceries.

  • The vehicle also comes equipped with temperature control and has the ability to heat or cool items.

Autonomous delivery vehicle startup Nuro has unveiled its third-generation vehicle which is also called Nuro. The new model is claimed to be safe, eco-friendly, and convenient to serve millions of people. One of its most noticeable safety feature is the new external airbag that will deploy in the event of a collision with pedestrians or bicyclists.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The cute-looking autonomous EV comes with a sleeker design as compared to its predecessor R2 and features round headlights. The vehicle has been designed in a way that it is ready to be produced at scale. It can also carry double the cargo as compared to R2 as it boasts 27 cubic feet (765 liters) of storage space. This is good enough to hold approximately 24 bags of groceries.

(Also read | Watch: This self-driving tractor may make farming whole lot easier)

To be precise, it can carry nearly 500 lbs (227 kg) of cargo and features modular storage inserts. It also comes equipped with temperature control and has the ability to heat or cool items. This implies that while one compartment could carry pizzas at temperatures up to 116° F (46.7° C), the other compartment could hold cold drinks or frozen treats at temperatures as low as 22° F (-5.6° C).

Apart from the external airbag, other safety features include a “multi-modal sensing suite" which consists of cameras, thermal cameras, lidar and radar sensors. These help the vehicle derive a 360° view of its surroundings. Further, the Nuro model can also operate in various weather conditions and comes with the ability to clean its own sensors.

(Also read | As companies test self-driving trucks in US, safety advocates spew fire)

Mechanically, the model can achieve a top speed of 45 mph (72 km/h) which will ensure that it can serve more customers and operate on a wider variety of roads. The vehicle will be built by BYD North America and be completed at Nuro’s end-of-line manufacturing facility in southern Nevada. The model has already garnered interest from the likes of Chipotle, Domino’s, 7-Eleven, FedEx, and Kroger.

  • First Published Date : 13 Jan 2022, 11:18 AM IST