This new-gen electric autonomous delivery vehicle comes with external airbag

Autonomous delivery vehicle startup Nuro has unveiled its third-generation vehicle which is also called Nuro. The new model is claimed to be safe, eco-friendly, and convenient to serve millions of people. One of its most noticeable safety feature is the new external airbag that will deploy in the event of a collision with pedestrians or bicyclists.

The cute-looking autonomous EV comes with a sleeker design as compared to its predecessor R2 and features round headlights. The vehicle has been designed in a way that it is ready to be produced at scale. It can also carry double the cargo as compared to R2 as it boasts 27 cubic feet (765 liters) of storage space. This is good enough to hold approximately 24 bags of groceries.

To be precise, it can carry nearly 500 lbs (227 kg) of cargo and features modular storage inserts. It also comes equipped with temperature control and has the ability to heat or cool items. This implies that while one compartment could carry pizzas at temperatures up to 116° F (46.7° C), the other compartment could hold cold drinks or frozen treats at temperatures as low as 22° F (-5.6° C).

Apart from the external airbag, other safety features include a “multi-modal sensing suite" which consists of cameras, thermal cameras, lidar and radar sensors. These help the vehicle derive a 360° view of its surroundings. Further, the Nuro model can also operate in various weather conditions and comes with the ability to clean its own sensors.

Mechanically, the model can achieve a top speed of 45 mph (72 km/h) which will ensure that it can serve more customers and operate on a wider variety of roads. The vehicle will be built by BYD North America and be completed at Nuro’s end-of-line manufacturing facility in southern Nevada. The model has already garnered interest from the likes of Chipotle, Domino’s, 7-Eleven, FedEx, and Kroger.