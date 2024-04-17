Tesla boat-mode? Model Y EV seen wading through flood in Dubai

Dubai saw heavy rainfall on April 16, 2024, bringing the desert city to a complete standstill. The unprecedented rainfall caused several parts of the city to flood while obstructing highways and flight operations. With the downpour setting new records, several vehicles were seen stranded in flooded waters across the city. That said, a Tesla Model Y caught the attention of many on the internet as it was seen wading through Dubai’s flooded streets.

Many called the Model Y traversing through flooded streets the “Tesla boat mode" in action. That said, the company does not advertise a water wading depth for the Model Y, nor does it make any claims of its EV being amphibious. However, this won’t be the first time a Tesla has been seen wading through the flooded roads.

Storms are pretty common in China and the locally built Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are tested to withstand deep waters. Tesla EVs run on electric motors that do not consume air, unlike an internal combustion engine. This makes the Tesla cars more capable of traversing through submerged streets. Moreover, most electronics are water resistant, which further ensures that electric vehicles remain unscathed during such operations. However, users need to exercise caution when driving through flooded streets. Nevertheless, the water-wading capability certainly comes in handy in situations like this one.

Dubai received a year-and-a-half’s worth of rain within 24 hours, which prompted the floods in the city. The rains began late Monday and intensified on Tuesday with the meteorological department recording more than 142 mm of rainfall.

In comparison, the city witnesses about 94.7 mm of rain every year. The heavy rainfall in Dubai and Oman was attributed to a larger storm system traversing the Arabian Peninsula and moving across the Gulf of Oman.

