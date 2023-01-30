Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle First Ride Review: Worth the wait!

As diverse as India’s electric two-wheeler market is, there have been fewer risk-takers than we would’ve liked. That’s one of the reasons why Bengaluru-based start-up Ultraviolette Automotive stands out. Not only did it set itself up to compete with established motorcycle makers but did so with the intent of setting new records.

This is why the wait for Ultraviolette’s maiden offering has been so long. Three years, in fact, since the Ultraviolette F77 made its first appearance. A lot has changed since then in a constant process of evolution. And now, the F77 is finally ready to find new homes across the world. So, has the wait been worth it? Let’s ride the Ultraviolette F77 - India’s fastest electric motorcycle - to find out.

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review

Ultraviolette F77 - New Frame & Swingarm

The production-spec Ultraviolette F77 is a vastly different offering than first showcased. The frame and swingarm have been redesigned to make the model lighter and more agile, while the detachable battery pack has been swapped for a fixed unit. At 10.3 kWh, this is the biggest battery on any two-wheeler in India. It is arguably the heaviest too at a hefty 60 kg. The end result is improvements in power, performance, and range but also a higher kerb weight…

Ultraviolette F77 - Sharp Design

Visually, not a lot has changed. The jet fighter-inspired styling is largely the same but the fairing is now a closed unit considering there are no battery packs to detach anymore. Ultraviolette has integrated winglets into the fairing that channel air towards the battery and motor for better cooling. The winglets also double up as engine guards, which cleverly hide behind the bodywork.

The overall styling is sharp and quite proportionate. The wheelbase measures 1,340 mm, which is the same as the KTM 390 Duke and ensures the package is compact yet has a striking road presence. Ultraviolette got the design language on point in the first attempt itself and even after three years since being first unveiled, it continues to be a head-turner. There are three variants on offer - Laser, Shadow and Airstrike - which bring three different colour options on the electric motorcycle.

Ultraviolette F77 - Build Quality

The build quality is where Ultraviolette’s attention to detail truly shines. The finished product feels like nothing built by a first-time player. The quality levels are spot-on and everything feels on point. It’s a lot of plastic though, especially the bodywork but the paint finish is great, both visually and to look at. That said, we did find some panel gaps in some places, and the charging cover feels flimsy for what is otherwise a well-put-together motorcycle.

Ultraviolette F77 - Ergonomics

There’s more room to move around the F77 as far as the ergonomics are concerned. The clip-on handlebars are wider and the rear-set footpegs are accommodating even for larger riders. The seat is fairly high at 800 mm but there’s ample room to slide front and back. It is decently cushioned as well to keep you comfy on long rides. The overall riding posture is aggressive but not out-and-out sporty and brings touring ability as well on the motorcycle.

Ultraviolette F77 - Performance

Ultraviolette organised two riding experiences with the F77 for the media. One was going uphill on open roads, while the other was on a race track, both of which were designed to give us a sense of the bike’s handling, performance and real-world ride-ability. To cut things short, I do think this is a very capable motorcycle. A lot of attention has gone in right from the throttle calibration, power output, and performance; everything feels on par.

There are three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic. The Glide mode is dull on power but also intended to be the more economical and maximise range. There’s the combat mode which is a good mix between performance and economy and those looking to commute more often will be happy with the power output here. Then, there’s the Ballistic mode.

I have two thoughts about the Ballistic mode. The first one is that it performs as advertised. Acceleration is quick and it gives you access to all of the 38 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque that look so promising on paper. There’s a nice thrust when you twist the throttle that pushes you in the seat a bit. The ballistic mode feels fantastic and it does exactly what the company says it would do.

Having said that, it does not blow me away and that’s my biggest problem with it. Let’s take the KTM 390 Duke for example. When that motorcycle came out nearly a decade ago, it blew us away with its performance and acceleration. It was the segment disruptor that no one thought they needed until they did.

Call it over expectation or simply setting benchmarks but I was kind of hoping for something similar with the F77. It was supposed to blow me away in terms of performance and acceleration. But it feels more tameable in the Ballistic mode as well and that shouldn’t be the case. Early adopters of the F77 would’ve had some experience handling high-powered motorcycles and what they would want would be more novelty from the F77. A sense of euphoria if you may, when you accelerate from a standstill. A bit more punch in the initial acceleration would’ve made a world of a difference and that comes from my conviction that the bike can deliver. Ultraviolette says it’s reserving that performance to make it more palatable and balance power and range. But for anyone wanting to experience electric performance, no holds barred, there should be an option to do so. An OTA update could solve this, perhaps?

This is not to say that the F77 isn’t an entertaining bike to ride. 0-40 kmph comes up in 3.1 seconds while the 0-100 kmph mark takes about 8 seconds flat. The F77 feels quick and will stay at higher speeds easily for extended periods with a stronger whine from the motor to keep you company. However, the 207 kg kerb weight of the Recon variant is one of the reasons why the performance feels a tad bit underwhelming. It’s a whole 55 kg heavier than the 390 Duke and that’s the trade-off you have to make for the bigger battery. Since the launch, Ultraviolette has updated the software that now allows you to use the Ballistic mode with a 70 per cent State of Charge, which earlier was just at a 30 per cent state of charge.

Ultraviolette F77 - Handling & Braking

The F77 has been developed on a race track and it shows. It feels seamless when you are pushing it into a corner. It does a lot of the work for you. The weight distribution stands at 50:50 and is fantastic. Thanks to a lower centre of gravity, you feel well-connected to the motorcycle. The front feels heavy though and can take some effort at low speeds but the wide handlebar makes manoeuvring the F77 feel easy. You can feel the weight of the motorcycle at standstill but get moving there’s little to claim fault.

The 160 mm ground clearance is high enough but the cornering clearance could be a little better. You end up scraping the footpegs to an extent. Braking performance is sharp with a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The F77 is also the first electric motorcycle in India to get dual-channel ABS from Bosch. The overall set-up does a fine job and stops the machine in no time. The MRF tyres suit the motorcycle’s character well but they are a downgrade from the Metzeler tyres shown on the prototype years ago…

Ultraviolette F77 - Ride Quality

The F77 also strikes a good balance between handling and ride quality. The 41 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear get preload adjustability. Despite the sporty positioning, the motorcycle offers a well-balanced set-up that handles bad patches with ease. High-speed stability is great and the motorcycle feels fairly comfortable handling road undulations as much as the smooth tarmac. It’s not plush by any standard but far better than what we’re used to on KTMs.

Ultraviolette F77 - Features

Ultraviolette has opted for an LCD digital display with a Linux-based user interface. There’s navigation, a Digi locker, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and more. An eSim is embedded into the system and is a part of the purchase. It’s easy to navigate using the switchgear, which also allows you to turn off dual-channel ABS or adjust regenerative braking with three modes on offer.

Ultraviolette F77 - Range & Charging

There’s plenty more to talk about the F77 and let’s start with range. 307 km on a single charge, that’s what Ultraviolette claims. IDC figures of course. But we’ll have to test it out in the real world to see what it’s really capable of when it comes to living with the F77. The F77 comes with 3.3 kW charger as standard that can provide about 35 km of range in an hour while a full charge will take about 5 hours. There’s an optional fast charger that can fully charge the bike in about one and a half hours.

Ultraviolette F77 - Prices

Prices for the Ultraviolette F77 original start at ₹3.80 lakh, while the F77 Recon that we’ve been riding is priced at ₹4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). So yes, this is a very expensive proposition, substantially more than comparable 400 cc motorcycles.

Ultraviolette F77 - Verdict

The baseline that we were looking for as a product, the Ultraviolette F77 meets nearly 90 per cent of it. There can be improvements right from peak performance to features and considering most of them are software-related, makes them easy to bring on the motorcycle even months after launch. And that makes it one capable product to look out for. It's been a long wait indeed but well worth the wait.

Deliveries for the F77 begin in February and Bengaluru will be the first city to get a dealership. The company plans to expand to other cities later in the year, while exports are also on the cards to markets like Europe, the US, Japan and South East Asia.

First Published Date: