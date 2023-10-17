2023 Tata Safari facelift review: Family car with bachelor's spirit

The Tata Safari is the flagship model for the Indian car maker that was first introduced here in 2021. At the time, the focus was as much on drawing inspiration from an inconic name as was on putting a brand new model on a pedestal. Here was a three-row vehicle that promised SUV-like style but claimed MPV-like comfort. Fast forward just two years and the updated Tata Safari has a new wardrobe to show off.

Tata has been steadily increasing its focus on models that not just drive well and have top-notch safety credentials but look cutting edge as well. Or at least extremely contemporary. Just look at the Altroz, the updated Nexon and Nexon EV or even the latest Harrier SUV. Here are cars across body types that showcase the current best that Tata designers have to offer. And it is a treat for sure. Towards this end, the new Safari has been given a noticeable makeover as well even though it obviously retains its OG flavour.

And then there is the pivotal factor of in-car features - the more, the better, even if you end up not using a significant chunk of these in the long run. The Koreans started the trend and rivals like Tata Motors are only to keen to hit back. The Safafri, therefore, was always going to be pampered and peppered with features galore. So how do all of these factors come together to manifest in the flagship product from Tata Motors? Here is the first-drive review of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift:

Also watch: 2023 Tata Safari review: Family SUV with bachelor spirit?

2023 Tata Safari facelift: Exterior highlights

The updated Safari looks a tad bit more sporty while still retaining its largely sophisticated exterior design language. The face, for instance, has been reworked and now sports a new grille, a reworked vertical housing for the fog lamps and head lights, and a stretched DRL bar that connects the sequential DRLs on either side.

Several styling elements on the new Safari are similar to the style updates on the updated Harrier, like the grille, housing for the fog lights and head lights, and stretched DRL bar.

There is not much change from the side apart from the reworked alloy design on the 19-inch wheels. The design is likely to evoke different reactions from different viewpoints instead of inviting unilateral awe. But what works really well is how Tata designers have managed to snub the use of chrome and still come up with a visually striking profile.

There is no chrome on the rear of the Safari either where a stretched LED bar connects the two tail lights and runs all across the length of the trunk door which, by the way, offers powered open option.

The use of chrome on the new Tata Safari has been kept to an absolute bare minimum.

2023 Tata Safari facelift: Cabin highlights

The Safari's cabin has become much more premium now and a slew of updates to the feature list as well as to the upholstery lend the vehicle an appeal that would have otherwise been restricted to models in segments above the one this car competes in. The top-end Accomplished variant - or persona, as Tata Motors refers to it, comes with dual-tone colour scheme but the White on the seats would be quite hard to maintain in pristine condition.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the new Tata Safari. While it sure does look more premium than ever before, it could be a nightmare to maintain the light-coloured upholstery.

The layered dashboard now gets an artificial wood panel which is a nice touch while the central section is dominated by a 12.3-inch display unit that is intuitive, puts out clear feed from the 360-degree cameras and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The map feed can also be redirected to the all-digital driver display screen which now sports customisable layouts.

The steering wheel has also been updated and is now a four-spoke set with mounted controls and has an illuminated Tata logo on it. It is quite easy to operate and control the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) functionalities that this car offers courtesy the layout of the buttons on the wheel. On that note, the Safari offers 11 ADAS functions in a further bid to aid driving safety and convenience.

There are plenty of other convenience features that the Safari packs as well, whether it is the dual zone climate control function, air purification system, front and mid ventilated seats, voice-activated panoramic sunroof, Alexa to Home technology or remote access to the vehicle.

Space remains the same which means that the Safari continues to be a decently spacious vehicle for passengers in all three rows. Space in that third row, however, continues to come at the cost of a compromised boot space. But that's really expected, right?

The two seats in the middle remain the best place to be at inside the updated Tata Safari, complete with window shades and dedicated AC vents.

Overall, the Safari is a very well appointed vehicle with quite a lot of space for comfortable long trips but now, at least in the top-spec version, is significantly more premium than before.

2023 Tata Safari facelift: Drive highlights

Here is where the updated Safari could have been so much more. But isn't. So much has already been mentioned - and experienced - about the 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor under the hood and the choice between an automatic gearbox and a six-speed manual stick. Yes, the motor could have been refined further. Yes, the grunt is still uncomfortably palpable when pushing the vehicle. But yes, the Safari - especially with the automatic transmission - is still quite a fun car to drive and has enough power to get a move on when required. The suspension continues to hold its own on rough roads and the steering still has a nice heft to aid matters.

There is no AWD option on the Tata Safari still even if the vehicle is relatively comfortable on less than perfect roads.

But why this otherwise very capable model does not also come with a petrol engine under its hood is beyond comprehension of many. Tata Motors is almost snubbing the petrol-buying audience in the country, a group that is steadily increasing. There is also no 4x4 option because the platform on which the Safari is based on does not allow for it. But here is also a miss, especially as this model does go up against authentic off-road options in the market as well.

2023 Tata Safari facelift: Verdict

The updated Tata Safari remains a very strong offering in the three-row SUV segment under ₹ 30 lakh.

The updated Tata Safari is a big step up in terms of its exterior design and cabin features and quality. Space has always been this car's strength but the additions to the feature list arms this vehicle to the absolute teeth.

The diesel motor and the automatic transmission work extremely well in tandem but as mentioned previously, Tata Motors ought to strongly consider a petrol option for the model as well.

