2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement

The brazen attack of SUVs into the Indian automotive market continues unabated. And manufacturers are only too keen to oblige the growing preference among buyers for this particular body type. While the traction for SUVs in the mass-market segment may be far more pronounced, the luxury vehicle segment sees a fair share of such vehicles competing against each other for your attention too. In this ever-growing list of luxury SUVs, Mercedes-Benz India has put up yet another model, complete with updates galore. Launched earlier in November, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE is once again ready to rumble with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

The Mercedes GLE SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹96.4 lakh and goes up to ₹1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top variant. It assumes an extremely confident face inspite of some very credible direct rivalry it has to still compete against. After all, the GLE is Mercedes’ best-selling SUV in India when cumulative numbers are accounted for, at well over 20,000. And if these figures are any indication, the updated model could carry forward the momentum.

We got a chance to get behind the wheel of the 2023 Mercedes GLE 450 4MATIC for a day recently and the key takeaways were quite obvious. Here’s the first-drive review of the Mercedes GLE facelift:

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE: Exterior highlights

The Mercedes GLE 450 and 450d come in the AMG Line while the 300d is in Performance Line. As such, the former allows the vehicle to sport a single chrome strip line stretched across the imposing grill of the vehicle. On either side are updated LED headlight units while the bumper too has been refreshed slightly. Offered in five exterior shades, the GLE LWB or Long Wheelbase version stands on 20-inch alloy wheels which come as standard and with Red brake calipers. Customers can also choose 22-inch alloy wheels from the optionals’ list. Over at the rear, the SUV gets an updated tail light design while a minor tweak has been given to the bumper here as well. The 2023 GLE retains its measurements and has quite an imposing profile which lends it a slightly sporty yet very masculine appeal.

The updates on the exterior of the GLE are subtle but continue to lend the vehicle a solid and sporty appeal.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE: Cabin highlights

A look inside the enormous cabin inside the 2023 Mercedes GLE.

The GLE may deserve much of the stares that come its way but one of its biggest tests continues to lie in the space, comfort and even pampering on offer. The dashboard layout has been carried forward and the SUV continues to have a two display units, each measuring 12.3 inches. The MBUX system, however, has been updated. The feature list is quite exhaustive and includes four-zone climate control, air-purification system, support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 590-watt 13-speaker Burmester sound system, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and Head-up Display, among others.

Perfect for two in the back, the GLE is one of the most comfortable SUVs in its segment.

Space remains the GLE’s main strength in the cabin with acres of space for passengers at the back. While still not ideal for the person in the middle because the center console juts back significantly, it is nonetheless comfortable enough for five on long rides.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE: Drive traits

The latest GLE drives exactly how Mercedes SUVs are expected to - comfortable, confident but not overtly sporty. The GLE 450 is powered by a 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 381hp and offers 500 Nm of torque. For a more engaging drive, the GLE 450d is likely to be preferred but this petrol variant is no shy guy either even if not exactly excitable.

All variants of the updated GLE get a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels while the introduction of the mild-hybrid 48V integrated starter-generator (ISG) is also standard, enhancing efficiency and power credentials while lowering emission levels.

On the move, the GLE 450 builds momentum in a linear manner that is just perfect in city-driving conditions. There is nothing that's radically new on offer here and that is not bad for the target customer base of this particular model. The air suspensions on the top two variants work great as well on torrid road conditions.

Direct the GLE on open and empty stretches and the SUV continues to be a mixed bag of emotions. The high-speed stability is absolutely excellent and triple-digit speeds don't seem like, well, triple-digit speeds at all. The control over NVH levels is also what you would expect from a plus ₹1-crore Mercedes SUV. These are all great for the occupants of the vehicle. But someone who wants to extract quite a lot of fun from behind the steering is likely to be a tad disappointed. The same light steering that makes pushing the GLE in and out of city traffic appears just too light for high-speed highway drives. And while far, far away from being lazy, it also isn't the most eager in its class in sprinting forward.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE: Verdict

The Mercedes-Benz GLE continues to be a very confident SUV that knows its target audience well. Not exactly meant for the exuberant and enthusiasts, the vehicle does have a solid road presence still, and quite a lot of space within.

The GLE, however, is quite a pricey option and anyone interested is likely to be as enamoured by the model as by the brand that is Mercedes. Up against rivals like the BMW X5 and Audi Q7, the GLE has a lot of potential to stand as a champion player.

First Published Date: