In pics: Skoda Kushaq looks beefier in Explorer Edition avatar. Check what's new
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition is a design study previewing a cosmetically updated iteration of the SUV that strengthened the automaker's position in h
...
Skoda showcased an interesting design study based on the Kushaq in India, previewing a special edition avatar of the SUV. Christened as Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition, it previews a possible special edition model that would be launched in the country in near future. It comes with a wide range of cosmetic updates at exterior and inside the cabin enhancing its visual appearance, while mechanically the SUV remains unchanged.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition is finished in a matte green colour scheme that gets orange accents on the front grille, skid plate, bumper, side cladding and at the rear as well. Skoda has used contrast black colour for the grille, wing mirrors and badges. The SUV runs on 16-inch all-black alloy wheels, wrapped with 215/65 all-terrain tyres. It gets a functional roof rack with an auxiliary light bar. The SUV also gets orange tow hooks in the front and rear.
Interior of the Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition gets a few upgrades in form of a green theme for the dashboard, door panels and centre console. It gets a dual-tone theme inside cabin and the seats are finished in black with red stitching. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats and an electric sunroof.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
2179 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Mechanically, the SUV is powered by the same 15-litre TSI petrol engine as the standard version of the Kushaq. Powertrain specifications, power and torque output, fuel economy remain same as the standard version of the car.
First Published Date: 28 Feb 2024, 10:38 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS