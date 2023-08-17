In pics: Mahindra Thar.e previews the future of India's true blue offroader

6/7

Mahindra Thar.e's specifications are yet to be disclosed but the automaker has said that the skateboard platform will ensure improved range owing to an expanded size of the battery. A wheelbase ranging between 2,776 mm and 2,976 mm will ensure ample space for the occupants. Also, expect it to come equipped with dual motors fitted to each axle and channeling power to all four wheels and paired with a 4X4 system, making it capable of tackling all terrains without much hassle.