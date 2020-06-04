In pics: James Dyson's failed electric SUV worth nearly ₹1.37 crore 7 Photos . Updated: 04 Jun 2020, 10:18 AM IST HT Auto Desk UK's richest billionaire James Dyson recently revealed more details about his failed electric SUV and why it could not be produced. 1/7UK's richest billionaire James Dyson has revealed more images of his failed electric SUV project. (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk) 2/7The new pictures have revealed more details about the failed seven-seater EV with a claimed range of of 965 kms (600 miles). (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk) 3/7The enormity of the electric SUV also allowed to fit in three rows of seats. It had a 150kWh lithium-ion battery installed across the floor with quick charging cells. (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk) 4/7Dyson's electric SUV also wears a huge 24-inch wheels for better ground clearance than most other rivals. (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk) 5/7Dyson had planned to place the batteries in tray-like chambers so that it could be replaced easily in case in future compact, lighter solid-state batteries became available. (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk) 6/7Dyson said the electric SUV had a top speed of 201 kmph (125 mph), and could go from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds. (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk) 7/7Dyson had said that to make profit he needed to sell each of these electric SUVs for no less than 150,000 pound (around ₹1.37 crore). (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk)