In pics: James Dyson's failed electric SUV worth nearly 1.37 crore

7 Photos . Updated: 04 Jun 2020, 10:18 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • UK's richest billionaire James Dyson recently revealed more details about his failed electric SUV and why it could not be produced.
UK's richest billionaire James Dyson has revealed more images of his failed electric SUV project. (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk)
The new pictures have revealed more details about the failed seven-seater EV with a claimed range of of 965 kms (600 miles). (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk)
The enormity of the electric SUV also allowed to fit in three rows of seats. It had a 150kWh lithium-ion battery installed across the floor with quick charging cells. (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk)
Dyson's electric SUV also wears a huge 24-inch wheels for better ground clearance than most other rivals. (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk)
Dyson had planned to place the batteries in tray-like chambers so that it could be replaced easily in case in future compact, lighter solid-state batteries became available. (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk)
Dyson said the electric SUV had a top speed of 201 kmph (125 mph), and could go from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds. (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk)
Dyson had said that to make profit he needed to sell each of these electric SUVs for no less than 150,000 pound (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 crore). (Photo courtesy: dyson.co.uk)
