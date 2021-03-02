Home
>
Auto
>
Photos
> In pics: Hyundai unveils all-new Bayon crossover SUV
In pics: Hyundai unveils all-new Bayon crossover SUV
1 min read
. Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 03:48 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
- The top of the line-up of Hyundai Bayon SUV gets a 1.0-litre T-GDi engine with 48V and 120 or 100 PS.
- The 1.0-litre T-GDi engine with 48V also comes with three drive modes to optimise the engine response and steering performance based on driving conditions.
Close
3 min read . 03:50 PM IST
1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
3 min read . 09:34 AM IST
2 min read . 02:39 PM IST
1 min read . 02:03 PM IST
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available