In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra Scorpio N is raring for its debut in the Indian market and will be unveiled come June 27.
Mahindra has officially, and at long last, shared official images of its much-awaited Scorpio SUV which will be called Scorpio-N.
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
While official cabin images have not yet been released, Mahindra has also confirmed that the SUV will be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options, and with manual as well as automatic transmission choices.
First Published Date: 20 May 2022, 05:05 PM IST
