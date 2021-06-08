Home
In pics: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport debuts with 1,600 horsepower
8 Photos
Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 03:53 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, the fastest car in the world, can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in less than three seconds. Bugatti will produce only 30 units of the Chiron Super Sport, and all of them have already been booked out.
1/8Bugatti has taken the covers off the fastest car in the world - Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. It has been priced at a staggering 3.2 million euros (roughly converted to around ₹28.50 crore).
2/8Bugatti will produce only 30 units of this hyper sports car, and all of them have already been booked out. The manufacturing of the Chiron Super Sport in Molsheim, France will begin soon and delivers are scheduled to begin early next year.
3/8This Bugatti is powered by a thoroughly overhauled 8.0-litre W16 engine with four turbos, the same that powers the Chiron Super Sport 300+. But tweaked a lot of things that have helped to make this car the fastest in the world.
4/8To make it faster, the carmaker has added larger turbochargers with more efficient compressor wheels, special aerodynamic and weight reduced by 23 kgs.
5/8The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport can generate a mammoth 1,600 horsepower. It is 100 horsepower more than in the conventional Chiron and the same figure as the Super Sport 300+. The maximum torque it can generate is 1,600 Nm.
6/8The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in less than three seconds and has a top speed of 440 kmph. It is 0.3 seconds faster than the conventional Chiron in 0-200 kmph sprint and 1.0 seconds faster in 0-300 kmph sprint.
7/8The Chiron Super Sport gets side air curtains alongside the air intakes which help in improved airflow from the front to the wheel arches.The new aluminium wheels in a five-Y-spoke design are exclusive to the Chiron Super Sport.
8/8The interior of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport gets leather and polished aluminium inserts along with high-tech carbon fiber applications. The carmaker claims the interior is perfectly suited to high-speed continental trips.
