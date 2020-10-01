Top Sections
In pics: BMW launches limited-run MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India

6 Photos . Updated: 01 Oct 2020, 01:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • BMW claims the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition can race to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds with the top speed limited to 230 kmph.

1/6BMW has brought in the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India with only 15 units coming in through the Completely Build-UP (CBU) route.
2/6The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is based on the first edition launched back in 2007 and brings in unique design elements - both on the outside as well as in the cabin.
3/6The car gets new Deep Laguan Metallic exterior paint and specially-designed 17-inch alloys in two tone.
4/6It also gets a geometric pattern of the soft-top electric roofdoor sill finishers made of brushed aluminum and bonnet stripes with delicate pinstripes.
5/6Powering the car is a 2.0-litre four cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine which gives it max power of 189 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm. There is also a seven-speed Steptronic Sport transmission unit with double clutch as well as paddles behind the steering.
6/6The drive modes available on the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition can be customized for either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency.
