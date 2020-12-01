Yamaha Motor India reports 35% sales growth in November

Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday reported a 35 per cent increase in sales in November at 53,208 units as compared with 39,406 units in the same month last year.

The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past four months as compared with the same year-ago period following the lifting of the Covid-led lockdown, the two wheeler maker said in a statement.

(Also read | Yamaha Vintage edition FZS FI launched with Bluetooth connectivity)

With a strong focus in 2020, Yamaha has registered a 4.3 per cent growth in July (as against July 2019), 14.8 per cent growth in August, 17 per cent growth in September and 31 per cent growth in October 2020 as compared to October 2019, it added.

"The company expects overall demand to grow in 2021 owing to a varied demand of personal mobility," the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.