Would you buy your car again? Report finds Tesla most-liked brand in the US

What is it that makes some car brands command loyalty while others are loathed immensely? Is it more likely for a car owner to adore his vehicle at the start but for the adulation to fade away with passing time? A Consumer Reports' survey in the US may have an insight into brands in the country that fare well and those that don't among buyers with Tesla dominating the former.

The 2020 Annual Autos Survey covered as many as 369,000 cars and concluded that those with a Tesla were most likely to buy the same car again. Tesla owners were also most pleased with the brand. While the survey notes that it did not account for factors such as reliability and quality, it was more about the vehicle meeting the expectations of a buyer. On this count, Tesla's score of 88 was found to be the best while Infiniti, the luxury vehicle division of Nissan, fared the worst and had a score of 48.

What helped Tesla's cause is that its cars fared well on counts for driving, comfort and, of course, electronics. Storage is where the brand lost points while it was par for the course on the comfort parameter.

The other brands which fared well in the survey were Lincolkn, Ram, Chrysler and Subaru. Some of the notable brands that did not do well were Nissan, Cadillac, Buick and Mercedes-Benz. There were several brands which weren't part of the survey - Mitsubishi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Genesis and Fiat to name a few. It is also important to note here that scores were also affected by the number of products each brand has