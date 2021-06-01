World’s top 10 selling plug-in electric cars: Tesla Model 3 leads the pack

As most carmakers around the world push out more electric vehicles in an effort to cut down on emission amid stricter norms, share of plug-in electric cars has gone up steadily over the last few months.

April saw a marginal dip in sales of plug-in electric cars compared to March this year, which was the second best month for such vehicles ever. But April was not too far behind, registering the fourth best month in terms of sales of plug-in electric vehicles.

Overall, since January this year, carmakers around the world have sold more than 15 lakh plug-in electric vehicles. Tesla, expectedly, tops the list with most units sold during this period.

Here is a quick look at the top 10 selling plug-in electric cars so far this year.