Windows as display screens? This autonomous vehicle makes it a reality

Hyundai Mobis, the South Korean industrial giant's automotive supplier arm, announced a new mobility concept reflecting the post-Covid 19 era earlier this year and now it is all set to meet an audience at the Munich Auto Show next month. Hyundai Mobis' urban shared mobility concept vehicle M.Vision X may turn out to be a centre of attention at the auto show for its utmost futuristic features.

The M.Vision X is a four-seater autonomous vehicle that will facilitate its passengers with windows that can transform into display screens with a special theme called Virtual Space Wall for their entertainment. The company informs that users can use all 360º transparent windows of the vehicle as a screen for watching whatever one pleases. Due to the pandemic, people are opting for contactless services and this concept autonomous vehicle ticks all the necessary boxes with its voice and gesture controls.

One can transform all the windows of the autonomous vehicle into display screen.

The interior of the M.Vision X comprises a vertical cockpit at the centre of the interior of the vehicle which looks like a square pillar. On each of the four sides of the integrated centre cockpit is a 28-inch display. The brand notes that this integrated centre cockpit communicates with passengers in a contact-free fashion using the gesture recognition functions. “As a result, passengers can control all driving-related functions, for example, the autonomous driving mode, AI speakers and infotainment," shares the company. Once the passengers get out of the vehicle, a process of sterilisation that uses UV lighting will be carried automatically to sterilise the vehicle.

Vice president Cheon Jae-Seung, head of the fundamental and advanced lab of Hyundai Mobis shares that the team has worked hard to sublimate the changes in life people have had to cope with in the post-Covid 19 era with new mobility technologies. “The new mobility platform, as presented by Hyundai Mobis, contains the spirit of technical exploration, which also enables people to share their thoughts and feel the joy of everyday life," he notes.