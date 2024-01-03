HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Ces 2024: Lg Plans Slidable, Foldable In Car Display Screens To Wow Your Drive

CES 2024: LG plans slidable, foldable in-car display screens to wow your drive

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2024, 13:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • LG plans to showcase its cutting-edge display technology for cars of the future, at CES 2024.
LG
Image courtesy: LG
LG
Image courtesy: LG

There is more screen inside modern-day vehicles than there ever was anytime in the past. Some of the pricier models offer display units that can match in size to television screens commonly found inside homes. And others are even equipped with curved display that have a resolution that it at par with the most expensive television sets available in the market. So where is the next bit of innovation coming from? LG has an answer.

In a bid to have a solid say in in-car entertainment devices, LG is planning to showcase what it claims to the the future of in-car display screens that can slide sideways and can even fold. While LG plans to share complete details at the Consumer Electronics Show or CES that will be held between January 9 and 12 in Las Vegas, it has shared glimpses into what these screens are all about.

In a set of images released by the South Korean electronics giant, LG showcases a set of two screens that is mounted on the roof of a vehicle as part of rear-seat entertainment setup. There is also a mammoth free-standing display unit at the front that combines the driver display screen with the infotainment unit. Additionally, there is a third screen just under the dashboard layout which could be the main entertainment unit meant for the front passenger. It is more than likely that this third screen unit at the front will feature a privacy mode and allow the display to slide at angles to prevent any possibility of driver distraction.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Polo 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2024
999 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 8 Lakhs
View Details
Skoda Kodiaq 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2024
1984 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
2179 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Tucson 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
1999 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 30 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta 2024
1499 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 10.50 Lakhs
View Details

As for the roof-mounted screens, it is more than likely that these will offer an ultra-thin OLED technology which will allow for a higher-resolution output. On obvious lines, these screens can be folded back when not in use.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2024, 13:36 PM IST
TAGS: LG CES 2024

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.