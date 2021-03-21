Why vehicle scrappage policy is next big thing in the Indian auto industry?

In the last decade, the Indian auto industry has become more matured and witnessed a host of milestones that not only turned the industry into a stronger and more valuable segment in the country's manufacturing sector but changed many things as well. From the BS-VI emission norms implementation to new axle norms, from the adoption of electric vehicles to the penetration of CASE - there have been many milestones, the domestic auto industry has seen in the last 10 years. The latest among these is the vehicle scrappage policy.

(Also Read: Nitin Gadkari announces vehicle scrappage policy: Five things to note)

After the BS-VI emission norm rollout, vehicle scrappage policy is the next big thing that has created quite a ripple in the country's auto manufacturing industry. After being in the discussion phase for quite some years and being in demand from the auto industry stakeholders, finally, the policy is seeing daylight.

After a long wait, the central government has finally announced the vehicle scrappage policy. Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari introduced the vehicle scrapping policy in the Lok Sabha last week.

Here are the factors related to the vehicle scrappage policy that impacts the vehicle owners, auto manufacturers, and other stakeholders of the industry.