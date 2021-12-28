Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Why Tesla may further dominate world's biggest EV market come 2022
File photo of a Tesla car.

Why Tesla may further dominate world's biggest EV market come 2022

2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2021, 03:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla is all set to expand its production capacity at facilities across the world, a move that could help it meet the anticipated rise in demand for its electric vehicles.

Tesla may have had to navigate through some choppy waters in China in recent months but it remains one of the most formidable players in the world's biggest electric vehicle market. And signs are already amply visible that Tesla is more than likely to build on its position of strength here in 2022.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Sales of electric vehicles in China, also referred to as new-energy vehicles here, have been on a steady rise despite overall vehicle sales here going through a tumultuous time. And among the number of global as well as local players, Tesla has managed to keep the crown firmly on its head. Moving in to 2022, Tesla is likely to continue benefiting from a rise in demand for battery-powered vehicles and has dug in to meet this demand.

According to a Bloomberg report citing Los Angeles-based investment firm Wedbush, 40% of EV deliveries in China next year will be powered by Tesla. It is further estimated that Tesla would be able to roll out 2 million units each year by the end of 2022, up from one million at present. While Tesla already has a facility in Shanghai, it is now focusing on even bigger facilities in Texas and in Germany.

(Related: Five highlights of Tesla factory in Texas worth over $1 billion)

Competition, however, is stiff and not necessarily from rival OEMs. Chinese authorities earlier this year suspected that Tesla vehicles may be recording sensitive data and sending these to foreign shores, a charge CEO Elon Musk firmly refused. Then there were allegations that Tesla vehicles had quality-related issues. A woman at an auto exhibition in China even jumped on the bonnet of a Tesla vehicle to try and highlight issues she was facing with her own Tesla car.

(Related: Trouble in paradise? Tesla-China love boat may have hit stormy weather)

But despite some obstacles, the popularity of Tesla has only grown. Aided by incentives for new-energy vehicles, demand for EVs have been robust and Tesla has managed to make the most of it.

  • First Published Date : 28 Dec 2021, 03:26 PM IST