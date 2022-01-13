Why is Tesla still not in India? Elon Musk says ‘challenges with the government’

Musk had previously pointed to high import duty on vehicles brought from overseas markets as an obstacle, even asking the government to lower taxes imposed on such units. The Indian government wants Tesla to boost local procurement and share a detailed manufacturing plan.

The Indian automotive market, to a large extent, is still price sensitive and at a time when Tesla wants to play the volumes' game, even its most affordable product - Model 3 - may not find mass appeal if taxed at existing rates.

Then there is the perplexing question of where Tesla plans to bring in units to India from. Last year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he had asked Tesla to not sell China-made models in India. The plant in Shanghai, Tesla's first outside of the US, is a major hub for not just catering to local Chinese demand but for several global markets as well.

Tesla, meanwhile, shattered delivery records yet again with nearly a million units sent out in 2021 - 936,000 to be precise. Half of these were in China while the US and some European markets remain crucial to Tesla's fortunes.

