Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Which cars are used most in Hollywood horror movies? Here's a list
Seven models from Ford Motor make it to the list of top 10 scariest car models&nbsp;

Which cars are used most in Hollywood horror movies? Here's a list

2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 10:43 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Ford F-150 pickup truck tops the list of the most used vehicles in horror films, making 13 appearances across 50 top horror films.

  • Volkswagen Beetle also makes  it to top 10, appearing on seven occasions across the 50 horror films that were investigated by Bristol Street Motors.

Horror movies often make use of vehicles filled with spooky elements to enhance the scary quotient of the film. But which vehicles are the most spooky or used most by ghost-busting stars? A study found that the Ford F-150 pickup truck tops the list of the most used vehicles in horror films, making 13 appearances across 50 such films.

Similar Bikes

Kawasaki Vulcan S

649 cc
₹ 5.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bmw S 1000 Xr

999 cc
₹ 21.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bmw S 1000 Rr

999 cc
₹ 19.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bmw 2021 S 1000 R

999 cc
₹ 17.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Super Eco Super Eco S 2


₹ 85,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city

We have recorded your information for the latest offer on model . Stay connected for further latest offers.

It was followed by Ford Crown Victoria which made nine appearances across the 50 horror movies.

Bristol Street Motors investigated 690 vehicles from a list of 50 best horror films to come with the list of the most used cars in Hollywood horror movies. The spookiest car of all times, the Ford F-150 is often seen in popular B-movie horrors, and one of the most notable scenes is when Brandis drives it in the opening scene of Stephen King’s Maximum Overdrive.

(Also read | Watch: Is Ford working on an F-150 Lightning convertible?)

The Chevrolet C/K series also appears in the top 10 Hollywood horrors, making a total of eight appearances across 50 top horror films. It has appeared in the likes of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist. Next is the Cadillac Fleetwood, also making eight appearances across 50 films, precisely in Get Out, It Follows and both of the It reboots. The Cadillac is also quite often used in movies as police cars and taxis.

RankingScary car modelNo. of appearances in 50 horror films
1Ford F-Series13
2Ford Crown Victoria9
3Chevrolet C/K8
4Cadillac Fleetwood8
5Ford Custom7
6Ford LTD Country Squire7
7Volkswagen Beetle7
8Ford Escort6
9Ford Mustang6
10Ford Transit6

Next is the Volkswagen Beetle which appears on seven occasions across the 50 horrors that were investigated. One of the popular horror scenes is when a family Beetle is driven to the Overlook Hotel in The Shining while Jack Torrance discusses cannibalism with his five-year-old son. On par with the Beetle are Ford Custom and Ford LTD Country Squire.

The last three positions are also occupied by Ford vehicles, making Ford the maker of the scariest car models with a total of 113 overall appearances across the 50 horror films. The last three spots in top 10 scariest cars are occupied by Ford Escort, Ford Mustang and Ford Transit, making a total of six appearances each across the 50 films.

  • First Published Date : 21 Oct 2021, 10:38 AM IST