HT Auto
Home Auto News This State Exempts Evs, Cng Cars From Paying Registration Fees, Other Taxes

This state exempts EVs, CNG cars from paying registration fees, other taxes

All electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers and CNG vehicles have been exempted from paying registration fees, motor vehicle other taxes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2022, 10:02 AM
West Bengal government has exempted electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers from paying registration fees, motor vehicle other taxes.
West Bengal government has exempted electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers from paying registration fees, motor vehicle other taxes.
West Bengal government has exempted electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers from paying registration fees, motor vehicle other taxes.
West Bengal government has exempted electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers from paying registration fees, motor vehicle other taxes.

West Bengal state government has announced that electric two-wheeler or four-wheeler buyers will not have to pay registration fess motor vehicle and other taxes any more. Those who plan to buy a CNG vehicle will also be offered similar discount in the state. The decision was announced by the state government on Friday.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

According to the Mamata Banerjee-led government, new car or two-wheeler buyers who opt for EV or CNG, need not have to pay registration fees and other taxes. The decision is effective from April 1 this year. The offer will be valid till March 31, 2024.

In case, anyone has bought such vehicle in the past two months cannot claim reimbursement of the registration fees and other taxes. However, the state government will offer financial incentive in the form of extension of tax validity for the exact number of days for which tax has been paid between April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024.

The decision fulfils the state government's promise in this year's budget. The order, issued by the state government on May 25, says "It is felt necessary to give some kind of financial relief or exemption to incentivise investment in battery-operated electric vehicles and also to incentivise reduction in carbon footprint and to reduce dependence on petrol/diesel."

The decision comes at a time amid reports that the state government is planning to revamp the Hindustan Motor facility near Kolkata, which was once home to India's popular car Ambassador. Hindustan Motors has signed an MoU with Peugeot to develop electric cars. The first of the EVs may hit Indian roads in around two years from now.

Hindustan Motors had had to shut down its factory in Uttarpara in West Bengal in early parts of 2021 after decades of operation. This was the home to the Ambassador which was manufactured here since 1957. But recent years had not been too kind to the model and the manufacturer with problems such as lack of demand and mounting debt stated as the reasons for the plant closure.

First Published Date: 28 May 2022, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Electric vehicle EVs Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

TVS Motor Company launches limited edition HLX 125 Gold and HLX 150 Gold
TVS Motor Company launches limited edition HLX 125 Gold and HLX 150 Gold
Ather Energy reports ‘minor’ fire at its Chennai dealership, scooters damaged
Ather Energy reports ‘minor’ fire at its Chennai dealership, scooters damaged
EV fire probe: Panel appointed by Centre to submit report next week
EV fire probe: Panel appointed by Centre to submit report next week
Ola Electric to set up electric car and battery cell plants, on hunt for lands
Ola Electric to set up electric car and battery cell plants, on hunt for lands
Ola Electric responds to user's claim of dismantled front fork on S1 Pro
Ola Electric responds to user's claim of dismantled front fork on S1 Pro

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city