Watch: Volkswagen showcases autonomous ambulance based on ID Buzz
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles revealed the prototype of a self-driving ambulance through a video at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg.
The video also revealed other autonomous concept vehicles that included a self-driving taxi, delivery van and a mobile office.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in the ITS World Congress conducted in Hamburg showcased an autonomous ambulance prototype that was based on its autonomous ID Buzz model. Volkswagen revealed the prototype of the autonomous ambulance through a video.
The vehicle does not feature a driver's seat and the front seats are facing towards the specialised medical equipment.
However, details of technical or any other specs of this self-driving ambulance have not been released. Albert Kirzinger, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles design boss, stated that as designers, it is their job to think about a new living environment, mentioned in a report by Motor1. “To really get inside the head of somebody in the future and to offer them different things, to analyze their needs and different use cases, and then to define a vehicle from the basic requirements. That’s what design of the future has to do," he was quoted saying in the report.
The video also revealed a few other autonomous concept vehicles that included a self-driving taxi for shared mobility, a sort of mobile office and a delivery van. The automaker shared that these concept vehicles will sport interiors that be developed using mainly recycled materials such as fishing nets, industrial wastes etc. These will be used for making the carpets, floor mats, door panes as well as dashboard components. Not only the interiors but the components that constitute the interior will also be environmental-friendly. The seats of the autonomous shuttles will feature animal-free material.
Though these concept self-driving vehicles seem to have some time to become a reality, Volkswagen is focused to take its ID Buzz electric bus from concept vehicle towards mass production next year. It plans to sell it in the United States by the end of 2023.