France burns, vehicles bear the brunt of violence

France is witnessing numerous incidents of violence after a teenager of North-African origin was shot dead by police personnel
Widespread looting, arson and general unrest have been reported from various parts, including suburbs of Paris
Vehicles have been specifically targeted with a number of cars, buses and two-wheelers being damaged
As many as 13 buses in a depot in Aubervilliers were set ablaze by 'protesters'
Many cars parked next to sidewalks in suburbs of Paris were either set on fire or heavily damaged
Thousands of police personnel have been deployed to restore peace. Armoured vehicles have also been put to use