Watch: This Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is entirely made of cardboard

Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce unveiled its most expensive car, the Boat Tail which has a price tag of $28 million. Affordable only for the richest of the rich, this exclusive car is still desired by many. And one of them created his own version of the world's most expensive car with nothing but steel and cardboard.

A video has been posted on YouTube by King of Crafts which shows the entire process of creating the model. In the beginning, the replica maker can be seen creating a steel chassis for the model and it is powered with the help of a small two-wheeler engine. It is mounted in the middle of the vehicle. The cardboard replica also features a steering wheel. After the maker completes the chassis, he begins work on the model's interior and exterior that is entirely built with the help of cardboard.

Watch the making of the replica here:

These boards of various shapes and sizes are combined and moulded with hot glue. The creator also designs the dashboard and wheel liners of the car. The Spirit of Ecstasy is made with the help of foam and then hand-painted giving the replica its almost original vibe. The maker used reflective sticky tape to create the chrome accents and also installed functional headlights.

The video garnered significant views and the effort was appreciated by many. One of them went ahead to suggest a coat of epoxy resin that will help the model endure the rain. Calling the creation amazing and cool, the commenters also expressed their wish of owning the replicated model.