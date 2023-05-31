Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow Edition is an ultra exclusive limited edition car with touch from space

Published May 31, 2023

Based on standard Rolls-Royce Cullinan, this special edition car is limited to 62 units only

Rolls-Royce says the blue shadow paint theme of the car is inspired by the outer space

The car carries same design at exterior, but dons the exclusive Stardust Blue paint theme

The front radiator grille gets a satin finish

The wheels sport a translucent lacquer

The dashboard features a special transitional shade, owing to five layers of paint

The cabin gets Starlight headliner featuring 799 white LEDs and 384 blue LEDs

Each of the 62 cars gets a special badging on the door sills and on other different places

The clock on the dashboard too features the special blue shade
