Based on standard Rolls-Royce Cullinan, this special edition car is limited to 62 units only
Rolls-Royce says the blue shadow paint theme of the car is inspired by the outer space
The car carries same design at exterior, but dons the exclusive Stardust Blue paint theme
The front radiator grille gets a satin finish
The wheels sport a translucent lacquer
The dashboard features a special transitional shade, owing to five layers of paint
The cabin gets Starlight headliner featuring 799 white LEDs and 384 blue LEDs
Each of the 62 cars gets a special badging on the door sills and on other different places
The clock on the dashboard too features the special blue shade