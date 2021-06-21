Watch: Man carves out 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster entirely from wood

A wooden work expert has carved out a miniature 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster from scratch using Fujian cypress wood. The famous artist has posted a video of the making of the Porsche miniature, commissioned by his friend, on his YouTube channel - Woodworking Art. The one-off wooden Porsche has been detailed in a way that it looks like a perfect replica of its life-size sibling.

The 911 Speedster sports car has a lot of curves on its entire body frame - from its flared wheel arches to round fenders, and its low-slung hood to dual hump fiberglass boot for the top. The artist has taken note of every curve and other detailing to make the miniature come to life. The nearly 11-minute video captures the transformation of wooden blocks to the iconic sports car model.

The artist starts with just a single block of rectangular Cypress wood and then carves out the body of the Porsche on it. He cuts the entire body in a single piece and uses tools like hammer, chisels, etc., to do justice to all the curves required to make the miniature true to its real-life inspiration. He then works on the grille and headlights as well as the rear, detailing every part with a chisel and some electric tools. This is followed by addition of hood and rear covers and 'Speedster' name encryption.

(Also read | Bugatti Chiron-based Centodieci is rare. But wooden Centodieci may be matchless)

The artist separately carves out other details such as interior seats, wheels and wheel spokes, windshield, side doors, engine carving, among others. All these parts along with the main body frame are painted in a glossy finish using a hand sprayer before the final assembly. He then assembles all remaining parts including attaching wheels to a moving platform. The doors can open and close while the engine cover too opens to expose the 3.2-liter flat-six engine. Details such as side mirrors and headlights are also added.

The finished 1989 wooden Porsche 911 Speedster can also run on the floor thanks to the moving platform. Other creations by the artist include wooden Land Rover Defender 110 X and a 2021 Lamborghini Aventador S.