Watch: Grand delivery of world's first two Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

World's first two Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ hyper sports car were recently delivered to their clients in the US in a grand style full of fireworks and fire balls. Bugatti delivered the two units of Chiron Super Sport 300+ to Miller Motorcars dealership in Greenwich, Connecticut, and the dealership delivered it to its two local clients.

The arrival of the two Bugatti hyper sports cars was celebrated by the dealership with great pomp and show. A video shared by Miller Motorcars on YouTube shows unboxing of the two Bugatti models on the stage and once the vehicles leave the boxes and drive to the centre stage, they are welcomed with no less than six stage flamethrowers, fireworks and fireballs.

Bugatti completed the production of the first eight examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ late in September. The luxury sports carmaker will produce only 30 units of the supercar model, and all of them have already been booked out. Each of these models will come finished in the same combination of exposed carbon fiber flanked with bright orange accents.

The supercar's elongated rear end with a bespoke diffuser and quad tailpipe design differentiates it from all other Bugatti models from the past. The supercar features aerodynamic changes that have been made to the front half of the car. This involves bespoke bumper, air louvers, enlarged air intakes and front wheel arches.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in less than three seconds and has a top speed of 440 kmph. It is 0.3 seconds faster than the conventional Chiron in 0-200 kmph sprint and 1.0 seconds faster in 0-300 kmph sprint. The highest-performing variant of the hyper sports car first debuted two years ago when its prototype broke the 300 mph (482 km/h) barrier, reaching a top speed of 304.773 mph (490.4 kmph) while traveling in a single direction at the carmaker's Ehra-Lessien testing facility.