Watch: First five Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars fire their guns

The first five of the 25 Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars have rolled off the production line at Newport Pagnell in England. The car maker has released a video of the five iconic Bond cars, showing them firing from their simulated twin front machine guns, just like the Bond car in the movie.

The video also highlights other Bond-car features like rear smokescreen and revolving number plates. The DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars are being reproduced 55 years after the last DB5 rolled off the production line. The cars are being created in association with Bond filmmaker EON Productions and featuring a broad suite of working gadgets first seen in the film. These include an array of functioning devices created by Bond film special effects supervisor Chris Corbould OBE.

Some of these exterior features include rear smoke screen delivery system, rear simulated oil slick delivery system, bullet resistant rear shield, simulated tyre slasher, removable passenger seat roof panel as well as the revolving number plates and machine guns demonstrated in the video.

The interior gadgets include simulated radar screen tracker map, telephone in driver’s door, gear knob actuator button, armrest and centre console-mounted switchgear, under-seat hidden weapons/storage tray and remote control for gadget activation.

All the Goldfinger edition cars are being built to one exterior colour specification – Silver Birch paint – just like the original. Each of these are meticulously being detailed to become authentic replicas of DB5 seen on screen, with some modifications and enhancements.

Under the bonnet there’s a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder engine with a six-plug head, three SU carburettors and oil cooler, that’s capable of generating in the order of 290 bhp. This is mated to a five-speed ZF manual transmission in the rear-wheel drive DB5.

Delivers of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation to customers has already commenced.