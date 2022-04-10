HT Auto
Watch: BSF soldiers dismantle, reassemble jeep in less than two minutes

The entire act of dismantling and reassembling the Gypsy by BSF soldiers in completed in one minute and 57 seconds, to be precise.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2022, 02:34 PM
The Chetak Drill is a demonstration of the bravery, resilience, and preparedness of the Indian soldiers. (BSF_India/Twitter)
The Chetak Drill is a demonstration of the bravery, resilience, and preparedness of the Indian soldiers.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shared a video on Twitter showing its soldiers demonstrating the 'Chetak Drill' in Rajasthan. As a part of this drill, eight BSF Jawans can be seen dismantling a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and then re-assembling it in just under two minutes. The security personnel perform the drill with a prop of boulders kept in front of the jeep, making the task harder and more daring.

The soldiers start by removing the bonnet and doors of the SUV while others unscrew the engine placed under the hood. They then remove the frame of the Gypsy, after which five soldiers lift the engine and gearbox assembly, leaving behind the chassis, wheels, and axles. Next, they move on to dismounting the chassis from the axles and wheels. The dismantled parts are then carried across the boulder obstacle placed for the purpose and demonstration.

Next, the soldiers begin assembling the parts of the Gypsy, starting with the wheels, chassis and axles. This is followed by installing of the engine and gearbox, and then putting the vehicle body over it. Next they install the bonnet and doors of the SUV, completing the entire drill of dismantling and reassembling the Gypsy in less than two minutes, one minute and 57 seconds, to be precise.

The Chetak Drill is a demonstration of the bravery, resilience, and preparedness of the Indian soldiers to tackle crisis situations, even in extreme terrains. While they are assisted by sturdy vehicles during their missions, sometimes even these rugged four-wheelers find it difficult to navigate these terrains, especially during natural calamities. In such a scenario, defence personnel's know-how, skills and determination to dismantle a vehicle, carry the components across the obstacle, and then re-assembling the vehicle within a few minutes, plays a crucial role in a mission.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 02:34 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Gypsy
