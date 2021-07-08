Fortunately, the driver of the Toyota vehicle is claimed to have managed to escape the explosion site, CarScoops reported. It further stated that though the Camry Classic is powered by a 2.0-liter or a 2.4-liter internal combustion engine (ICE), as per the original uploader of the video, this particular vehicle was running on compressed natural gas. This suggests that the driver of the Camry could have converted his vehicle's powertrain from ICE to natural gas. Thus, an improper installation of the natural gas system could be a possible reason for the explosion inside the vehicle.

A Reddit user claimed that the car was not fitted with a CNG powered system but was instead carrying a natural gas or propane tank in its trunk. Thus, the fire happened due to the explosion of the tank, if we go by this possibility. However, the actual cause of the horrific incident is not known.