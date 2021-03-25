Volvo's global manufacturing network powered by 90% climate neutral electricity

Volvo has said that its global manufacturing network is mow powered by close to 90% climate neutral electricity. This has been achieved with its latest conversion of its Daqing manufacturing plant in China to 100% climate neutral electricity.

The automaker last year converted its other large Chinese manufacturing plant in Chengdu to 100% climate neutral electricity. All these steps are an important part of the company's goal of making its manufacturing operations fully climate neutral by 2025.

The company's Daqing plant will be powered by 83% electricity generated from biomass and 17% from wind power, which is estimated to bring down the plant’s annual CO2 emissions by around 34,000 tonnes. Moreover, the biomass power plants use locally and sustainably-sourced agricultural and forestry residues. "For us at Volvo Cars, sustainability is as important as safety," says Javier Varela, senior vice president for industrial operations and quality.

(Also read | Volvo Cars to launch joint venture with ECARX to develop smart car softwares)

Apart from Daqing, Volvo Cars has also made further progress in emission reduction around its other China plants by being in close contact with its local suppliers and encouraging them to switch to 100 per cent climate neutral power. The company says that the response so far has been positive. “To achieve our ambitious climate targets, tackling emissions from our manufacturing network is crucial and I am very pleased that Daqing is now powered by 100 per cent climate neutral electricity," Varela added.

Volvo's climate neutral manufacturing target is part of the company’s climate plan and the ambition to be a fully electric car brand by 2030, with only pure electric cars in its line-up. In the short term, these steps aim to reduce the life cycle carbon footprint per car by 40 per cent between 2018 and 2025. By 2040, Volvo aims to be a climate neutral company. la. “We are encouraged by the support we have received so far in China and aim to be a benchmark of sustainability for its manufacturing industry," Varela said.