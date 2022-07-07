Watch: This pint-sized, colourful Volkswagen ID.Buzz van delivers soccer balls

A tiny replica of the short-wheelbase variant of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz in a rainbow-coloured livery has made its debut at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament in the United Kingdom. The pint-sized or tiny Buzz features a circular hole in its roof, where it holds a soccer ball. The tiny van goes around the soccer field delivering balls when needed and comes pretty hand during world tournaments.

The tiny soccer ball delivery van is the cousin to the tiny Volkswagen ID.4 car, that also delivers soccer balls in tournaments. The latter model has been around for a while and has delivered balls across the world. Both these vehicles also have a dedicated and verified Twitter page, that reads - ‘Official account of the Volkswagen Tiny Football Car and Tiny Buzz. Delivering footballs at #WEURO2022 & #EURO2020.’

(Also read | Volkswagen resumes ID.Buzz production, fixes battery issue)

A video shared on the official Twitter handle of the tiny football cars show the pint-sized, rainbow-coloured ID.Buzz driving into the field with all its force and delivering a soccer ball to a player, which is picked up from the roof hole where the ball is placed.

On its super debut, a tweet on behalf of the Tiny Buzz was posted on its Twitter handle, saying that it is quite excited to be a part of the Women's Euro tournament. “I was pretty nervous before kick off, but once I zoomed onto that pitch, I felt nothing but the BUZZ. Bring on the tournament!" it added.

Volkswagen doesn't plan to launch the long-wheelbase Volkswagen ID. Buzz in the US until 2024, but that did not stop it from unveiling a new short-wheelbase variant of the model. The full-size model of the ID.Buzz will initially be launched in Europe with an 82 kWh battery pack. It will eventually get more battery versions with various power output levels in 2023.

