Volkswagen's new electric ID.5 GTX SUV coupe to make debut on September 7

Volkswagen has announced its ID.5 GTX, an all-electric SUV coupe, will make its international debut on September 7 as a disguised concept at the IAA Munich Motor Show.

This electric SUV coupe is based on the modular electric drive matrix. Volkswagen says that its powerful dual engine four-wheel drive will give the user strong performance and high traction. The ID.5 GTX comes with an electric engine on both the front and rear axle of it and with the presence of a large lithium-ion battery between these axles, the EV gets a projected range of up to 497 km.

(Also read | Volkswagen Taigun SUV launch expected this month: Five things to note)

The ID.5 GTX electric vehicle will be the second model from the GTX line. (Volkswagen)

Coming to the exterior, the EV at its high front has the IQ. Light LED matrix headlights, that can generate the intelligently controlled high beam. The automaker informs that the light strip that tapers towards the Volkswagen logo has been combined with three powerful, illuminated honeycomb elements on both the driver and passenger sides. These give an athletic look to the electric car, says Volkswagen. The flat sloping A-pillars that has been positioned near the front give the roofline an elegant flow. It stretches low over the body and then tapers out in an integrated rear spoiler. At the rear of the EV, horizontal lines accentuate the width of the car and the LED rear lights come with a 3D design.

(Also read | Volkswagen ID.4: Five smart features of Tesla-rivaling EV)

The ID.5 GTX electric vehicle will be the second model from the GTX line and Volkswagen informs that it will give the company's Accelerate strategy a significant push. However, the technical aspects of the EV have not been divulged yet.

Volkswagen has earlier said that it wants to increase the share of all-electric cars in Europe to 70 percent as the brand's unit sales by 2030 and aims to become a net carbon neutral company by 2050.