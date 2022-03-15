HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen, Toyota Production Hits Snag Due To Covid Curbs In China

Volkswagen, Toyota production hits snag due to Covid curbs in China

With the rising cases of Covid-19 in China again, automakers like Volkswagen and Toyota are taking the brunt and have suspended their operations.iPhone maker Foxconn that has also ventured into EVs have also paused its operations.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 03:11 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose.

New Covid-19 outbreak in China which is the largest the country has observed in the past two years has once again led to work halts. Automakers such as Volkswagen and Toyota have suspended their production operations owing to this and this might impact the already stressed supply chain.

Toyota stated on Monday its joint venture with China's FAW Group had suspended production in Changchun, however, its Tianjin city operations remained unaffected.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

On the other hand, Volkswagen, which also has a joint venture with FAW, notified it had suspended production at its vehicle and component plants from Monday to Wednesday.

Also read | Volkswagen, BMW scramble to replace Ukrainian supply chains

iPhone maker Foxconn which has also ventured into making electric vehicles has paused its operation in Shenzhen until further notice. The company has informed it would deploy backup plants to reduce disruption. Multiple Chinese provinces and cities have set restrictions following Beijing's zero-tolerance goal towards the infection as quickly as possible. China's Silicon Valley, Shenzhen, is carrying out mass testing after many new local cases were recorded. Officials have suspended public transport and have requested people to work at home this week as much as possible.

Also read | Volkswagen's profit increases despite selling fewer cars last year

In a recent report, Volkswagen has shared its concerns about the Russian-Ukraine conflict and its consequences on supply chains that can hit the business in a more grave manner. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess had stated previously the war will impact many European economies in an unforeseen way and can also extend the already strained global semiconductor shortage.

Toyota had announced previously its decision to cut down the production of cars for the next three months due to a crunch in the availability of chips and other parts. However, the Japanese automaker did not give details about the number of cars that it will reduce in manufacturing.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 03:11 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Volkswagen Covid-19 Foxconn EVs EV Electric vehicles Semiconductor shortage
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city